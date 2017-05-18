May 18 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

* Final dividend 5.6 penceper share

* Total dividend 6.7 penceper share

* Fy revenues grew by 15% to £142.6 million

* Fy profit before taxation and highlighted items of £12.0 million

* Final dividend of 5.6p per share making a total dividend of 6.7p per share for year

* Fy diluted earnings per share, excluding highlighted items, were 12.63p

