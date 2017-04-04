April 4 Blucora Inc

* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities

* Blucora - intends to use proceeds of senior secured term loan facility to repay all amounts outstanding under taxact - hd vest 2015 credit facility

* Blucora Inc - intends to use part of proceeds to redeem all of co's outstanding convertible senior notes due 2019

* Blucora- proposed senior secured credit facilities consisting of new $375 million senior secured term loan facility, new $50 million revolving credit facility