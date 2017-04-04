BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 Blucora Inc
* Blucora announces proposed $425,000,000 senior secured credit facilities
* Blucora - intends to use proceeds of senior secured term loan facility to repay all amounts outstanding under taxact - hd vest 2015 credit facility
* Blucora Inc - intends to use part of proceeds to redeem all of co's outstanding convertible senior notes due 2019
* Blucora- proposed senior secured credit facilities consisting of new $375 million senior secured term loan facility, new $50 million revolving credit facility
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing