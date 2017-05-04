PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Blucora Inc:
* Blucora announces first quarter 2017 results and preliminary tax season results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $135 million to $138.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $493 million to $506 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04
* Qtrly revenue $ 182.4 million versus $ 165.8 million
* Fy non-GAAP net income to be between $59.0 million and $66.8 million, or $1.28 to $1.45 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, June 19 In Death Valley in eastern California and in the town of Needles near the Arizona border, temperatures are expected to reach 127 degrees Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Fisher said on Monday.