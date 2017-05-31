May 31 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc:
* Blue Buffalo pet products inc says on may 25, 2017, co
entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Blue buffalo pet products - credit agreement provides for
a $120.0 million revolving facility, of which up to $10.0
million is available for letters of credit
* Blue Buffalo pet products inc says proceeds of term
facility were used to refinance existing credit facility of Blue
Buffalo Company Ltd, unit of co
* Blue buffalo pet products inc - credit agreement also
provides for a $400.0 million term loan facility
