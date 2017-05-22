BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 BLUE CAP AG:
* SELLS STAKE IN BIOLINK
* IT IS PLANNED TO CONCLUDE THE TRANSACTION WITH EFFECT FROM 30.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18