BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Blue Financial Communication SpA:
* FY total revenue 2.9 million euros ($3.08 million)
* FY net profit 8,117 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: