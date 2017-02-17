BRIEF-Huayi Brothers Media issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan
Feb 17 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:
* Sees headline earnings per share for six months ended Nov. 30 between 80.96 - 83.09, up 52 percent - 56 percent
* Sees core headline earnings per share for six months to Nov. 30 81.90 - 84.63 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.