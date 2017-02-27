Feb 27 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:
* Binding umbrella restructure agreement has been entered
into by blue label, cell c, debt providers of cell c, an
investor and others
* Under the agreement, maximum net borrowings of cell c will
be reduced to approximately r6.0 billion
* Under the agreement, third party investor is to subscribe
for 15% of share capital of cell c for r2.0 billion
* Under the agreement, blue label's subscription for 45% of
share capital of cell c remains unchanged
