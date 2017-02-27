Feb 27 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd:

* Binding umbrella restructure agreement has been entered into by blue label, cell c, debt providers of cell c, an investor and others

* Under the agreement, maximum net borrowings of cell c will be reduced to approximately r6.0 billion

* Under the agreement, third party investor is to subscribe for 15% of share capital of cell c for r2.0 billion

* Under the agreement, blue label's subscription for 45% of share capital of cell c remains unchanged