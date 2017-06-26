Alder's migraine drug meets main goal in late-stage study
June 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.
June 26 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird Bio announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Bluebird Bio Inc says it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine met the main goal of reducing monthly migraine days in a late-stage study.
LONDON, June 27 Uber said it had won the right to appeal against a court decision in favour of plans by a London regulator to impose new English reading and writing standards in a move which could deprive it of thousands of drivers.