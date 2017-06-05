PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Celgene Corp:
* Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corporation announce updated clinical results from ongoing first-in-human multicenter study of bb2121 anti-bcma car t cell therapy in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma at ASCO annual meeting
* Celgene Corp says 73% of evaluable patients in the trial active dose cohorts achieved a very good partial response
* All patients tested for minimal residual disease (MRD) status (n=4) were found to be MRD-negative
* Celgene Corp says no disease progression has been observed in active dose cohorts as of may 4, 2017 data cut-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.