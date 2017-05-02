BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces pricing of offering
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
May 2 Bluebird Bio Inc
* Bluebird bio inc- entered into a worldwide license agreement around its proprietary lentiviral vector platform with novartis pharma ag
* Bluebird bio inc- financial terms of agreement with novartis include an upfront payment to bluebird as well as milestone and royalty payments
* Bluebird bio-under terms novartis to non-exclusively license certain of co's patent rights to develop, commercialize chimeric antigen receptor t cell therapies for oncology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sina Corp - board has authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo Corp to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis