BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Bluebird Bio Inc:
* Bluebird bio reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent operational progress
* Qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $ 1.68
* Qtrly total revenue $ 6.8 million versus $ 1.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.78, revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bluebird Bio Inc- ended quarter with $799.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results