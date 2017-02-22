Feb 22 Bluebird Bio Inc:

* Bluebird Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and recent operational progress

* Bluebird Bio Inc - collaboration revenue was $1.6 million for Q4 of 2016 compared to $1.5 million

* Bluebird Bio - expects cash, cash equivalents of $884.8 million as of Dec 31, 2016 to be sufficient to fund its current operations into H2 of 2019

* Bluebird Bio Inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $1.88