BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it will use 50 million yuan to jointly set up a Shenzhen-based industrial investment fund and hold 37.04 percent stake in it after transaction
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will boost capital of 10 million yuan to a Shenzhen-based computer firm for 15 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HnPWL3; goo.gl/SK00ym
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing