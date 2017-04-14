April 14 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says it will use 50 million yuan to jointly set up a Shenzhen-based industrial investment fund and hold 37.04 percent stake in it after transaction

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will boost capital of 10 million yuan to a Shenzhen-based computer firm for 15 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HnPWL3; goo.gl/SK00ym

