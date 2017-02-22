BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 Bluedon Information Security Technologies
* Says 2016 preliminary net profit up 173.0 percent y/y at 326.1 million yuan
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors