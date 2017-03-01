China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc :
* Bluedrop releases Q1 2017 financial results
* Bluedrop performance learning inc says revenue for three months ended Dec. 30, 2016 was $4.7 million, down from $5.6 million
* Says gross profit for period was $2.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.