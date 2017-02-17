BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says three shareholders have used a total of 2.15 percent of total issued share capital in the company as collateral
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lp9A22
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)