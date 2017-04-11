April 11 BlueFous Communication Group Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 12.3 percent to 40 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 95 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 108.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PcGny4

