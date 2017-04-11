BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 BlueFous Communication Group Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 12.3 percent to 40 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 95 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 108.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/PcGny4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: