GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian bank worries leak into second week
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
Feb 27 Bluejay Diagnostics Inc:
* Bluejay Diagnostics announced collaborative clinical research agreement with Hitachi Chemical to develop a non-invasive, point-of-care test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)