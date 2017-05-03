May 3 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.:

* Blueknight announces first quarter 2017 results

* Says qtrly revenue $46.3 million versus $41.01 million last year

* Says qtrly net income of $3.5 million

* Says "temporary suspension of service on one of our oklahoma pipelines continues to hamper results"

* Says "encouraged by recent national focus on investing in infrastructure improvements, including roads, bridges and pipelines"