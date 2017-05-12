May 12 Blueknight Energy Partners Lp
* Blueknight energy partners lp - on may 11, 2017, co
entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement -
sec filing
* Blueknight energy-credit agreement permits partnership to
borrow up to $450 million on revolving credit basis,maturity
date of new agreement is may 11, 2022
* Blueknight energy partners lp - new credit agreement is
guaranteed by substantially all of partnership's existing
subsidiaries
* Blueknight energy - agreement includes procedures for any
existing lender to increase revolving commitment thereunder,
subject to maximum of $600 million
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qaqovD)
Further company coverage: