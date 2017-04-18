April 18 Bluelinea SA:

* Q1 revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 4.3 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 3.7 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago

* Sees net savings of almost 1 million euros in 2017

* Decided to implement an action plan in order to achieve profitability by the end of the year

* Plans to raise funds in the coming months