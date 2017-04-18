BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Bluelinea SA:
* Q1 revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 4.3 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 3.7 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago
* Sees net savings of almost 1 million euros in 2017
* Decided to implement an action plan in order to achieve profitability by the end of the year
* Plans to raise funds in the coming months Source text: bit.ly/2oo3QDu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.