2 days ago
BRIEF-Bluelinea updates on Research tax credit
July 10, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Bluelinea updates on Research tax credit

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - BLUELINEA SA

* Update on Research Tax Credit and Impact on Financial Position‍​

* Financial Visibility Until End 2017‍​

* Validation by the Ile-De-France Tax Control Department of 100% of the 2012, 2013 and 2014 Research Tax Credits

* Has Provisioned the Total Amount of the Tax Credit for the Period Concerned, Ie Eur 1 Mln‍​

* Provision Will Have Noticeable Impact on the 2016 Results

* Still Considering Project to Raise Funds

* DECISION SHOULD MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO RELEASE IN NEAR FUTURE THE PAYMENT OF THE RESEARCH TAX CREDITS FOR 2015 AND 2016, OF AROUND EUR 1.1 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2tYFuae Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

