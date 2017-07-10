BRIEF-Bluelinea updates on Research tax credit

July 10 (Reuters) - BLUELINEA SA
* Update on Research Tax Credit and Impact on Financial Position
* Financial Visibility Until End 2017
* Validation by the Ile-De-France Tax Control Department of 100% of the 2012, 2013 and 2014 Research Tax Credits
* Has Provisioned the Total Amount of the Tax Credit for the Period Concerned, Ie Eur 1 Mln
* Provision Will Have Noticeable Impact on the 2016 Results
* Still Considering Project to Raise Funds
* DECISION SHOULD MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO RELEASE IN NEAR FUTURE THE PAYMENT OF THE RESEARCH TAX CREDITS FOR 2015 AND 2016, OF AROUND EUR 1.1 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2tYFuae Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)