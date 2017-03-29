BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Blueprint Medicines Corp
* Blueprint Medicines announces pricing of public offering of shares of common stock
* Blueprint Medicines - Announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $40.00 per share
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results