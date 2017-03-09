March 9 Blueprint Medicines Corp

* Blueprint Medicines reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.75

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blueprint Medicines Corp- As of December 31, 2016, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $268.2 million, as compared to $162.7 million as of December 31, 2015

* Blueprint Medicines- Expects cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to enable it to fund its operating expensesm,cap ex needs into least late 2018