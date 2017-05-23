UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
May 23 Bluestone Resources Inc
* Bluestone announces share consolidation
* Bluestone resources - consolidation on basis of 1 new post-consolidation share for every 5 pre-consolidation shares will be completed effective may 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank