BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries delivers Virginia-Class Submarine Washington to Navy
* Co's newport news shipbuilding division has delivered submarine washington to U.S. Navy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Bluestone Resources Inc:
* Bluestone closes C$80 million subscription receipt financing and signs definitive agreement to acquire Goldcorp's Cerro Blanco project and Mita Geothermal project
* Bluestone Resources Inc - signed agreement to buy 100 pct of Cerro Blanco gold project located in Guatemala from Goldcorp and its affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co's newport news shipbuilding division has delivered submarine washington to U.S. Navy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario last year penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers for breaking rules on mortgage lending.