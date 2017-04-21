April 20 Bluestone Resources Inc:

* Bluestone closes C$80 million subscription receipt financing and signs definitive agreement to acquire Goldcorp's Cerro Blanco project and Mita Geothermal project

* Bluestone Resources Inc - signed agreement to buy 100 pct of Cerro Blanco gold project located in Guatemala from Goldcorp and its affiliates