May 30 Blumetric Environmental Inc

* Blumetric announces profitable second quarter in fy2017

* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Qtrly gross margin decreased slightly to 22% compared to 24% for same quarter in fiscal 2016

* Net income for quarter was $90,000 compared to a net income of $289,000 for same quarter in fiscal 2016