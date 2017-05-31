BRIEF-Inventronics appoints new directors
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange
May 30 Blumetric Environmental Inc
* Blumetric announces profitable second quarter in fy2017
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly gross margin decreased slightly to 22% compared to 24% for same quarter in fiscal 2016
* Net income for quarter was $90,000 compared to a net income of $289,000 for same quarter in fiscal 2016
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announces appointment of Orthodoxia Zisimatou to the board of directors