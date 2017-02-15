Feb 15 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros:

* Wins project for modernization of the Algerian financial system, which consists of the analysis, design and implementation of platforms for the automation of the information systems of the institutions and market intermediaries Source text: bit.ly/2lglATB

