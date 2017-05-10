BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 10BML Inc
* Says it appoints Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective June 29
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20