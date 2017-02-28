BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 28 Bank Of Montreal
* BMO Financial Group announces intention to repurchase up to 15 million of its common shares
* Bank of Montreal says normal course issuer bid will commence on or around May 1, 2017, and will end on or around April 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.