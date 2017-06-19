June 19 BMO Global Asset Management
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has
completed first close of Castle Mount LP
* Fund has secured eur 60m in commitments from a range of
institutional, wholesale and high net worth individual clients
from Germany, UK and Canada
* Further closings are anticipated over remainder of 2017
with a final close likely to occur in early 2018
* Fund has a capacity of eur 300m. Fund targets a return of
a net 20 pct IRR
* Castle Mount LP is a multi-manager co-investment fund,
investing in European lower mid-market buyouts with a focus on
prime managers
* BMO PE defines lower mid-market companies as those with
enterprise values up to €500m.
* The Fund has a number of live deals under consideration
for deployment of assets.