June 15 BMP HOLDING AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BMP HOLDING AG: ITALIAN MATTRESS MANUFACTURER ALESSANDERX S.P.A. ACQUIRES STAKE AS STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* ‍ITALIAN COMPANY ALESSANDERX S.P.A. HAS PLEDGED TO HOLD ONTO SHARES FOR AT LEAST FIVE YEARS​

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD ALSO DECIDED TODAY TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY EUR 690,000.00 FROM ITS CURRENT EUR 7,590,391.00 TO EUR 8,280,391.00​

* ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES - WHICH ARE ENTITLED TO DIVIDENDS AS OF 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR - IS EUR 1.60 PER NEW SHARE

* COMPANY WILL THUS OBTAIN NEW CASH FLOW IN AMOUNT OF EUR 1,104,000.00 (BEFORE DEDUCTING COSTS)

* ‍TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING 690,000 NEW, NO-PAR VALUE BEARER SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)