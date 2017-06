May 8 BMP HOLDING AG:

* COMPLETE SUBSCRIPTION OF UP TO 10% CAPITAL INCREASE BY HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS, STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP PLANNED

* UPON RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDING SUBSCRIPTION ORDER - UP TO 10% CAPITAL INCREASE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED BY HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO. KGAA PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS THUS CLOSED PREMATURELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)