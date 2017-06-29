FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-BMP Holding ‍sells shares in six remaining venture capital minority interests

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - BMP HOLDING AG:

* Parts With Remaining Venture Capital Portfolio

* ‍Sold Shares in Its Six Remaining Venture Capital Minority Interests to a Private Investor in a Secondary Transaction Effective 30 June 2017​

* ‍Purchase Price Is to Be Paid via Repayment of Existing Loans of Eur 3.5 Million and a Cash Payment of Eur 1.5 Million​

* ‍in Addition, a 20-50% Share in Future Sales Proceeds Above Sale Price Plus Any Follow-Up Investments Was Agreed​

* ‍Continues to Consider Possibility of Bringing in Cubitato and Full Integration of Existing Subsidiaries​

* ‍A LARGER CAPITAL MEASURE, WHEREBY SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS, IS ALSO STILL BEING TARGETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

