May 11 BMTC Group Inc:

* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share

* Qtrly basic net earnings per share C$0.00

* BMTC Group Inc announces financial results for its quarter ended March 31st, 2017

* Qtrly revenues C$162 million, up 4.6 percent

* Qtrly same store revenues grew by 4.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)