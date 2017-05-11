BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 BMTC Group Inc:
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
* Qtrly basic net earnings per share C$0.00
* BMTC Group Inc announces financial results for its quarter ended March 31st, 2017
* Qtrly revenues C$162 million, up 4.6 percent
* Qtrly same store revenues grew by 4.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes