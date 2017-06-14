June 14 BNK Petroleum Inc:

* BNK Petroleum Inc announces new senior credit facility

* BNK Petroleum Inc says its indirect wholly owned subsidiary bnk petroleum has obtained a new U.S.$75 million revolving line of credit

* Initial commitment amount of new reserve-based facility is $25 million

* Initial proceeds from new facility were used to fund re-payment of BNK U.S.' existing credit facility