BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 BNK Petroleum Inc:
* BNK Petroleum Inc announces new senior credit facility
* BNK Petroleum Inc says its indirect wholly owned subsidiary bnk petroleum has obtained a new U.S.$75 million revolving line of credit
* Initial commitment amount of new reserve-based facility is $25 million
* Initial proceeds from new facility were used to fund re-payment of BNK U.S.' existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.