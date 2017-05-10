May 10 Bnk Petroleum Inc:

* Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $2.2 million

* Qtrly net income per common share assuming dilution $0.01

* Average production for Q1 of 2017 was 753 boepd, a decrease of 44% compared to q1 2016 average production of 1,352 boepd

* Qtrly funds from continuing operations was approximately $0.9 million in Q1 2017 compared to $1.5 million in Q1 of 2016.

* Average netback per barrel for Q1 of 2017 was $25.81, an increase of 110% from prior year q1 due to higher prices in 2017