AIRSHOW-ACG orders 20 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.
May 10 Bnk Petroleum Inc:
* Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $2.2 million
* Qtrly net income per common share assuming dilution $0.01
* Average production for Q1 of 2017 was 753 boepd, a decrease of 44% compared to q1 2016 average production of 1,352 boepd
* Qtrly funds from continuing operations was approximately $0.9 million in Q1 2017 compared to $1.5 million in Q1 of 2016.
* Average netback per barrel for Q1 of 2017 was $25.81, an increase of 110% from prior year q1 due to higher prices in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Boeing revised up its rolling 20-year industry forecast for passenger and freight planes by 4 percent on Tuesday, but shaved its projections for traffic growth on signs that recent rapid expansion in China and parts of Asia is starting to moderate.