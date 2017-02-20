Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 20 BNP Paribas/Credit Agricole :
* Companies form new 50/50 joint venture called COPARTIS
* New venture will focus on stock portfolio, investment management and outsourcing activities
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.