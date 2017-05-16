BRIEF-Sareb hires Renta 4 and Clifford Chance to consult on listing of real estate company
June 20 Sareb Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria (Sareb):
May 16 Oman ORIX Leasing Company •Board has agreed in-principle to the Cash Offer which equates to a Price of 1.20x the ending Book Value of Oman ORIX Leasing Co as at 31st March 2017 “The Cut-Off Date". Source: (bit.ly/2qmmKPn) Further company coverage:
June 20 Sareb Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria (Sareb):
* Triangle Capital Corporation invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC