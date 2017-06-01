BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 1 ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ:
* BOARD OF ITS CREDITORS POSITIVELY COMMENTS ON ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS PROPOSED BY THE CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention