April 26 Eutelsat Communications SA:

* Board of Directors of co decided to submit for approval to Annual General Assembly of Nov 8, 2017 appointment of Dominique D'Hinnin as director of co

* Subject to approval of this appointment, Dominique D'Hinnin will be appointed Chairman of Board of co

* Dominique D'Hinnin will succeed Michel de Rosen who will retire from his duties as non-executive Chairman of Board of co at same time