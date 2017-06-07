June 7 SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET:

* SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET - THE BOARD OF OSLO BØRS APPROVES SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS

* SPAREBANK 1 ØSTLANDET - THE BOARD AUTHORISED THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF OSLO BØRS TO FIX THE DATE OF THE FIRST DAY OF LISTING, WHICH IS TO BE NO LATER THAN 24 JULY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)