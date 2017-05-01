BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP:
* Boardwalk announces first quarter 2017 results and quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $367 million
* Qtrly net income per common unit $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $354.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.