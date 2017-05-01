May 1 Bob Evans Farms Inc:

* Bob Evans Farms completes sale of Bob Evans restaurants to Golden Gate Capital and acquisition of pineland farms potato company

* Bob Evans Farms - Mike Townsley, president, Bef foods, assumes the role of president and chief executive officer of Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans Farms - declares special dividend of $7.50 per share payable on June 16, 2017

* Bob Evans Farms - establishes a new $300 million credit facility maturing April 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: