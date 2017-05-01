BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Bob Evans Farms Inc:
* Bob Evans Farms completes sale of Bob Evans restaurants to Golden Gate Capital and acquisition of pineland farms potato company
* Bob Evans Farms - Mike Townsley, president, Bef foods, assumes the role of president and chief executive officer of Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans Farms - declares special dividend of $7.50 per share payable on June 16, 2017
* Bob Evans Farms - establishes a new $300 million credit facility maturing April 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.