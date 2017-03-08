March 8 Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob evans farms inc - completion of pineland farms potato company acquisition expected by may 1, 2017

* Bob evans reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results; raises fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.22 to $2.32

* Bob evans farms inc sees fy '17 bef foods net sales $390 to $410 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S