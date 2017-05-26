BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress
May 26 Boc Aviation Ltd
* Boc Aviation (Cayman) has agreed to purchase six new airbus aircraft from Airbus
* Transaction will be funded through cash on hand
* aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately $1,052 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cyprus's EUR850 million bond issue reduces refinancing risks and demonstrates sovereign's improved financing flexibility