BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees
May 31 Boc Aviation Ltd:
Wang Genshan, an executive director of company, retired from board of directors of co after conclusion of AGM
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.