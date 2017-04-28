April 28 BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:

* Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11,455 million versus HK$9,415 million

* Qtrly net interest income and net interest margin increased on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis

* Q1 operating profit before impairment allowances HK$8,417 million versus HK$6,579 million

* Q1 net charge of impairment allowances on loans decreased year-on-year