BRIEF-Employers Holdings files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Employers holdings inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rZcDhU) Further company coverage:
April 28 BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd:
* Q1 net operating income before impairment allowances HK$11,455 million versus HK$9,415 million
* Qtrly net interest income and net interest margin increased on a year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter basis
* Q1 operating profit before impairment allowances HK$8,417 million versus HK$6,579 million
* Q1 net charge of impairment allowances on loans decreased year-on-year Source text: (bit.ly/2qe2aBh) Further company coverage:
* Renaissancere Holdings- effective may 25 Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd entered into fourth amendment to letter of credit reimbursement agreement