BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten rates, we'll import some of that rise naturally
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we are at different point in cycle than U.S., interest rate paths are going to be different
* BoC's Poloz: would be wrong for us to try to offset market factors that drive C$
* BoC's Poloz: low C$ is selectively good depending on type of company, there is no simple case for low or high dollar
* BoC's Poloz: in scenario of shock in Canada, there is some room to maneuver on monetary side, more on fiscal policy side Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing